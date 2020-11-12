Weather Blog: Seasonable conditions return today

Good Thursday morning everyone!

A cloudy start for most today as a cold front pulls away from the region. Clouds begin to decrease through the morning and afternoon giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, so you will most likely want a jacket before heading out the door. Highs this afternoon peak in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. Winds remain north at 5-10 mph. Overnight tonight skies clear along with calm winds, temperatures will fall close to, or below, freezing in most locations.

A chilly start on Friday as we track a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the morning and afternoon. A few mountain showers are possible into the afternoon as another front moves through, best chance to see showers will be in southeastern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. Highs remain near 50 degrees to end the workweek. We fall into the mid 40s for highs Saturday along with mostly sunny skies.

Unsettled weather arrives Sunday afternoon and into early next week. Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn