Weather Blog: Seasonable Friday, then soggy Saturday

Good Thursday afternoon!

If you’re already making weekend plans, you will have to contend with rain and plenty of it! We have a real soaking shaping up for Saturday. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Thursday evening and overnight, stubborn clouds will slowly break apart. We’re going to chalk it up to a partly to mostly cloudy night with a slight chance for some patchy river valley fog, particularly in spots that picked up rainfall today, such as northern New York into central and southern Vermont. It’s a tad milder than recent nights, but still dipping into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind, light and variable.

Friday kicks off under ample cloud cover, but breaks of sunshine are certainly on tap. It’s a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day paired with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s that I think many will enjoy! The wind remains light from the west. Clouds increase again Friday night with a low in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday, an area of low pressure approaches from southern Ontario and the Great Lakes. The actual post-tropical remnants of Laura will pass to our south (over the mid-Atlantic) but our system will be able to tap into or steal some of that moisture. This enhances our rainfall, which will be heavy at times Saturday. Expect on-and-off rain, winding down in the evening, totaling 0.5-2.0″. Sharp rises on area streams should be anticipated, but widespread flooding is not in the cards. Mid to upper 60s and near 70 degrees. Wind, light from the south.

Sunday, in westerly flow that equals about 10-20 mph at the surface (breezy) a few upslope rain showers cannot be ruled out, mainly over mountainous terrain. Most are much drier Sunday, though. Clouds will prove quite stubborn with limited sunshine through the weekend. Mid to upper 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault