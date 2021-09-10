Weather Blog: Seasonable, pleasant weekend

Good evening! Happy Friday!

Behind a departing cold front, the sky clears tonight and the wind settles, setting the stage for a night of crisp, cool low temps – down in the mid 40s to mid 50s by daybreak Saturday. By the afternoon, we will have rebounded into the upper 60s to mid 70s with a light south wind and ample sunshine, though scattered fair weather clouds float by. Saturday night, clouds increase and it’s milder, mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday, a weak front sags south out of Canada, providing the focus for isolated showers to develop. Many will stay dry – the day is hardly a washout – but we are going to dodge a bit of rain as a southwesterly wind gusts to 20-25 mph and the temp soars into the low to upper 70s.

Have a nice weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault