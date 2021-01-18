Weather Blog: Seasonable, somewhat snowy week ahead

Good afternoon!

After a long-duration storm over the weekend, this upcoming week will look and feel a lot more like the January we’re all used to. There are several rounds of mainly light snow on tap and much colder air locked in across the North Country. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – As a cold front slips into southern New England, only a few non-accumulating flurries remain. Clouds will clear, apart from high cirrus, and the temp will drop into the upper single digits to low teens with a light northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Tuesday – Clouds increase again throughout the morning as the temp rebounds into the near-average low to mid 20s. Wind, light and variable. A weak shortwave or piece of energy, with a little lake-effect enhancement courtesy of Lake Ontario, rolls in on the northern branch of the jet stream by the afternoon. Mainly light and very scattered snow showers continue into the evening and overnight as the temp falls back into the mid teens to near 20°.

Wednesday – Snow showers retreat into the mountains, after simple freshening up the snow pack to the tune of a dusting to 1-3″ in most spots. Some clearing is on tap late in the evening and overnight. From a daytime high in the low 20s with a light northwest wind, the temp will drop near and below zero by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday – The day starts out fairly quiet again, but snow showers return with another wave by the afternoon. Again, accumulation through Friday is minor, but roads may be slick, particularly across higher terrain. Low to mid 20s for a daytime high temp, then upper single digits to low 20s at night.

Friday – Occasional, mainly light snow showers, particularly outside of broad valleys, continue. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy. Mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault