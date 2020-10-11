Weather Blog: Seasonable start to next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

A gorgeous day out there with mostly sunny skies and temperatures much cooler compared to yesterday. Highs today only peaking in the lower 50s, feeling like a perfect fall day. By tonight we stay mostly clear with light winds. This allows temperatures to fall back, chilly in most locations, into the 30s.

As we progress into Monday, we start off sunny, however a low pressure system to our south will begin to increase cloud cover through the day along with shower chances by late Monday night. It looks like the most accumulation for rainfall will be into Tuesday and for southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire. Temperatures stay seasonable into Monday and Tuesday with highs near 60.

Highs rebound a bit into mid week, reaching into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday. Isolated shower chances remain possible into late week as well. Have a great rest of your Sunday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn