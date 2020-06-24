Weather Blog: Seasonable stretch ahead

Good afternoon!

Our record-breaking stretch of heat has finally come to a close following Wednesday morning’s cold frontal passage. Now, we’re staring down a stretch of seasonable, but unsettled weather. Let’s get the details!

Tonight, clouds continue to clear. It’s a more comfortable night sleeping with the windows open as the temp drops to the 50s over higher terrain and near 60 degrees in broad valleys. Wind, from the west, then south, at 5-15 mph.

Thursday is mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s to low 80s. There’s a breeze from the south at 10-15 mph. By mid to late afternoon, one or two isolated, brief showers cannot be ruled out, but most remain dry. Thursday night, mostly clear. 50s to near 60 degrees.

It’s a copy-and-paste forecast for Friday. We have a mostly to partly sunny sky on tap with a slight chance for a spotty afternoon shower. Upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend brings more rain. The timing isn’t great, but we’ve been so abnormally dry it’s hard to be too upset over a soggy weekend. Widespread rain on Saturday is followed up by scattered showers and even a few afternoon thunderstorms Sunday. Low 80s both days.

Have a wonderful evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault