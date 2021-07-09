Weather Blog: Seasonable, sunny weekend ahead

Good evening!

After moderate to heavy rain of 0.50-2.00″ in the past two days, much drier weather takes shape for the weekend ahead. Tonight, clouds will decrease gradually with the temp dropping to between the mid 50s and low 60s. Saturday is mostly sunny with noticeably less humidity as we climb towards the mid to upper 70s. North wind 10 mph. Saturday night, mostly clear. 50s. Sunday is mostly to partly sunny with thin, high clouds streaming back in overhead by the afternoon, yielding filtered sunshine overhead. Low 80s.

Enjoy!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault