Weather Blog: Seasonable today with a few afternoon showers

Happy Friday!

A chilly start today, many locations int he 20s and lower 30s as you are getting ready to head out the door. I would grab the winter jacket for the morning forecast, we do warm into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon which is seasonable for this time of year. Mostly cloudy skies develop into the afternoon with a few showers possible, especially in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Winds turn out of the south 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be chilly again falling into the 30s for most, under mostly cloudy skies. We look to stay mainly dry as well. Winds turn west at 5-10 mph. As we move into the weekend, Saturday is looking mainly dry with a few flurries, especially in the mountains. Otherwise a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs a bit cooler, in the mid 40s. Sunday rain and a wintry mix possible in the higher terrain arrives into late morning and into the afternoon. Highs on Sunday near 50 degrees.

We look a bit unsettled into Monday and Tuesday of next week as below average temperatures arrive. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn