Weather Blog: Seasonable tonight, warming up on Wednesday

Happy Tuesday!

Higher level clouds filtered out some sunshine this afternoon, but southerly flow still allowed our temperatures to climb at or above freezing for most. Tonight partly cloudy skies remain, with seasonable temperatures falling into the lower 20s. The warming trend looks to continue as we move into your St. Patrick’s Day forecast!

Wednesday will start off on the sunny side, with temperatures in the 20s stepping out the door. As we move into the afternoon light southerly winds usher in warmer air, meaning we peak in the mid to upper 40s and even lower 50s in a few spots. Clouds will begin to increase from west to east into the afternoon and evening, meaning you should expect a cloudy night Wednesday. Lows Wednesday night stay in the 30s. As a weak disturbance moves through we could see a few light snow showers into very early Thursday morning, no accumulation expected.

A few snow showers are possible late Thursday in southern VT and NH, otherwise we stay mainly dry, and sunny into your upcoming weekend forecast. Enjoy!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn