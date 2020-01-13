Weather Blog: Seasonable weather to start the workweek

Monday- We are mostly cloudy with a few light snow or wintry mix showers, with little to no accumulation expected. Roads could become a bit slick by afternoon as temperatures climb to the low 30’s
Tonight- Snow showers wrap up and mostly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures climb to the upper teen to low 20’s
Tuesday- Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the mid 30’s
Tuesday Night- A few light wintry mix/snow showers with a dusting expected for the Northeast Kingdom and higher terrain. Temperatures fall to the upper 20’s to low 30’s
Wednesday- Partly to mostly cloudy with temps climbing to the upper 30’s to low 40’s
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley