Weather Blog: Seasonable weather to start the workweek

Monday- We are mostly cloudy with a few light snow or wintry mix showers, with little to no accumulation expected. Roads could become a bit slick by afternoon as temperatures climb to the low 30’s

Tonight- Snow showers wrap up and mostly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures climb to the upper teen to low 20’s

Tuesday- Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the mid 30’s

Tuesday Night- A few light wintry mix/snow showers with a dusting expected for the Northeast Kingdom and higher terrain. Temperatures fall to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Wednesday- Partly to mostly cloudy with temps climbing to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

