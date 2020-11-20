Weather Blog: Seasonable weekend ahead

Happy Friday everyone!

Hopefully you got to spend some time outdoors today, and enjoy the 50 degree temperatures! We stay mostly cloudy as we head into tonight, as well as on the mild side temperature wise. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will begin to turn out of the west at around 5-15 mph as a dry cold front pushes through the region. This will begin to usher in some cooler air once we get towards Saturday.

Saturday, limited sunshine remains in the forecast with a few very isolated rain/snow showers early on. Highs peak in the lower 40s and continue to fall through the afternoon and evening. Overnight we see clouds breaking, giving way to partly clear skies. Overnight lows then fall back into the 20s overnight Saturday, so grab that winter jacket before heading out.

Then all eyes turn to late Sunday and into Monday. Our next weather maker arrives, looking to start off as a burst of snowfall/wintry mix for higher terrain in the Adirondacks, NEK and Green Mountains. Right now it looks like about 1-3″ of snowfall is possible by early Monday, before warmer air surges in and flips it over to rainfall. Slick travel is possible with a light coating of ice into early Monday. This will be a mainly all rain event for the valley areas and lower elevations. A lot to keep our eyes on as we get more guidance through the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn