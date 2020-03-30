Closings
There are currently 71 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Blog: Seasonable with scattered showers

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers, some of which may switch to a bit of snow especially in the higher terrain and eastern Vermont. Winds are out of the Southeast at 5-10 MPH and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40’s.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers come to an end after midnight, with little to no accumulations expected. Temperatures fall to the low to mid 30’s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 40’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon rain and snow showers. Temperatures climb to the low 40’s.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog