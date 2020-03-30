Weather Blog: Seasonable with scattered showers

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers, some of which may switch to a bit of snow especially in the higher terrain and eastern Vermont. Winds are out of the Southeast at 5-10 MPH and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40’s.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers come to an end after midnight, with little to no accumulations expected. Temperatures fall to the low to mid 30’s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 40’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon rain and snow showers. Temperatures climb to the low 40’s.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley