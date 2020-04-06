Weather Blog: Seasonable with stunning sunshine!

Today: Mostly sunny with a few fair weather passing clouds! Stunning blue skies! A great day to get outside and enjoy any social distance activities you can think of! Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50’s

Tonight: Partly clear, with a few more clouds building in, the slightest chance of a rain or snow shower north. Temperatures fall to the 30’s

Tuesday: Starting off partly sunny to the north, mostly sunny south with clouds clearing to mostly sunny for everyone by afternoon. Mid to upper 50’s

Wednesday: A few scattered rain and snow shower skirt by the region to the south and west and could clip Vermont’s southernmost counties. Low 50’s

Thursday: A messy mix of rain and snow above 1000 ft. and temperatures climbing to the low to mid 40’s



Happy Monday



-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley