Weather Blog: Seasonably cooler temps for the week ahead

After a sunny and beautiful weekend (especially for folks further north) we are kicking off this Monday with a mix of sunshine and clouds and a few scattered showers moving through the North

Country.

Those scattered showers and storms will continue to bubble up and trek eastward keeping us with the chance for rain through the early evening. It’s not a guarantee for rain, but a few stronger storms could feature some gusty winds.

Overnight a handful of showers and heavier downpours linger on the radar, but most of those wrap up after sunrise Tuesday. Temperatures start off Tuesday in the upper 50’s

Tuesday will start off dry, but another round of scattered showers and storms bubbles up for the afternoon.

Behind Tuesday the rest of the week is looking dry and sunny, but noticeably cooler (than the rest of the summer) with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s seasonable for this time of year!

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley