Weather Blog: Second round of snow arrives Monday night

Good afternoon!

Winter is wasting no time with a one-two punch of early November snow. The second round gets underway Monday evening, before tapering off Tuesday morning. Then, it all melts just as quickly as it fell with a substantial, long warm-up mid to late week. Let’s break it down.

Between 7 PM and 10 PM, snow will once again move in from west to east. Though there was a significant impact to morning commuters early Monday, this second round may prove even more potent. Road temperatures will dip below freezing for a longer stretch of time, allowing more of those flakes to stick to paved and dirt surfaces. The wind subsides a tad, down to around 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph (instead of 40-50 mph) from the west then south tonight, then northwest Tuesday, but snow totals are going to be larger this go-around.

Snow will start trailing off and retreating to the mountains as soon as daybreak Tuesday. In that short period of time, however, a light to moderately paced snowfall will dump 1-4″ in valleys and generally 4-8″ at 1000-2000′. Above 2000′, 8″ up to one foot of snow is likely across those mountain peaks of the Adirondacks, northern Greens and White Mountains in particular. The immediate Connecticut River Valley, St. Lawrence River Valley and Champlain Valley end up on the lowest end of this event, with an additional dusting to 2″ on the way.

Air temps tonight dip into the 20s, before rebounding into the low to mid 30s Tuesday afternoon. Once that snow retires to mountain summits by mid-morning tomorrow, the clouds will begin to break apart and we end our day under a partly to even mostly sunny sky. Of course, it’s a race against time at this point in the year to clear before the sun goes down at 4:38 PM.

If you were hoping this snow would stick around and snow-making temperatures wouldn’t budge for area resorts, unfortunately, I have to burst your bubble here. A long stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures kicks off mid week and lasts right through the upcoming weekend. This mild period of weather is accompanied by ample sunshine and a very quiet, dry pattern. By Wednesday afternoon, the temp rebounds into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees; which is seasonable for early November. But, by Thursday, we’re closing in on 60 degrees in broad valleys and even rolling right along into the 60s from Friday through at least Monday of next week. Nighttime temps even moderate to above freezing, generally into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Have a great Tuesday! Drive safely!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault