Weather Blog: Second storm brings weekend snow

Happy Friday!

The wind has substantially diminished, but temps dive even lower tonight with everyone waking up subzero Saturday morning. Then, an additional helping of snow is on tap. Let’s break it down!

So, what do you prefer? 0° with northwest gusts of 30 mph or -10° and calm? Regardless, tonight, it’s the latter. Temps dive to between -5° and -15°, with colder hollows of the Adirondacks and the Northeast Kingdom creeping towards -20°. That’s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with a weak northwest breeze of 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, that temp rebounds into the teens to low 20s; then, an even bigger improvement to the low and mid 30s is in the works for Sunday afternoon. But, just as advertised for the last week, snow takes center stage over the weekend.

This has been a very challenging forecast. There are several variables at play and many subtle nuances involving things like the position of not just one, but two low pressure systems, a low-level jet stream and terrain influences. But, we’ll come back to this point.

First, we will work through the timing.

The primary low in this weekend’s forecast moves towards the St. Lawrence River Valley Saturday morning. We kick off the weekend quiet with gradually increasing clouds. If you have errands to run this weekend and want to avoid the snow, Saturday morning is your best bet! Between 2 PM and 5 PM, light snow will spread southwest to northeast.

By 6-8 PM, heavier bands of snow will start popping, with snowfall rates of 1-1.5″ per hour possible. That’s fairly intense snowfall! And difficult for road crews to keep up with, especially overnight.

Moderate to heavy snow doesn’t last long, however, and quickly Sunday morning, as a secondary low forms off the Maine Coast, we trail back off to lighter, scattered snow showers. Throughout the day, that snow becomes terrain-driven, with higher elevations and northern and western facing mountain slopes picking up bonus snow.

A general 3-6″ should be expected, particularly through broad valleys. There is very much the potential for 6-10″ over higher terrain and through both the St. Lawrence River Valley and potentially southern Vermont, too. Isolated 10+ snow totals will likely take shape, as well. The wind isn’t a huge factor this time, shifting from out of the southwest to out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Early next week, quieter weather follows, but briefly, it’s quite cold again with highs in the teens Monday and Tuesday and low temps near and slightly below zero. No major storms loom next week, but those temps do gradually moderate, back to the 30s by Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault