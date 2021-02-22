Weather Blog: Several quick-hitting disturbances early in the week

Good afternoon!

The first half of our work week features a few back-to-back waves bringing multiple chances for snow (or rain) showers. Temps are overall warmer until briefly colder air arrives Thursday and Friday. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with steadier snow tapering to scattered showers and becoming confined to higher terrain through Tuesday morning. Mid to upper 20s in broad valleys; low to mid 20s through higher terrain. South breeze 10-20 mph.

Tuesday – We have a quiet morning before scattered, generally very light snow showers move in by the afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected outside of higher terrain and even then, aside from mountain peaks, we’ll struggle to get an inch or two. In those large valleys, snow may mix with or change to rain as the temp reaches the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5-15 mph. Tuesday night, again snow showers trail off and become confined to the mountains. Near 30 degrees.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy. A third and final, and much weaker, wave approaches by the evening with a few late rain or snow showers into Thursday morning. Upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5-15 mph. Wednesday night, mid to low 20s.

Thursday – Becoming partly sunny. Near 30 degrees. Thursday night, down in the single digits.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 20s. Friday night, mid to low teens.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault