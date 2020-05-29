Weather Blog: Severe Storms gives way to drier air for the weekend

We are starting off this Friday with a mix of sunshine and cloud, but some serious weather is rolling in as we look towards mid-day.

Here is the timeline:

Noon-2 pm: Scattered showers and storms will push into the southern part of the Adirondacks, with their sights set on Addison County and heading to the North and East. A line of storms will likely develop as the system rolls through the Champlain Valley. Because these storms are the first to move into our region, they’re are tapping into some of the juiciest air mass, with the most available energy, so they will likely show their ugly face, with strong winds and torrential rain.

We continue to track the chance for strong to severe storms through the rest of the afternoon and well into the evening, still producing strong winds and heavy rain. The threat for storm eventually wraps up after midnight Saturday morning.

Open up the windows and give the air conditioner a much needed break! Much cooler and drier air moves in for the the weekend!

Saturday expect a few scattered afternoon showers, as temperatures climb comfortably in upper 70’s with dewpoints in the 50’s

Sunday we’re mostly sunny with temperature in the mid to upper 60’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley