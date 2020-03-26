Weather Blog: Short break from the sunshine

We are kicking off Thursday with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds! Beautiful weather but it’s not sticking around for long.

Clouds build in and light showers roll through the region between 3 pm and midnight. Temperatures today will climb to the upper 40’s near 50° and winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.

The good news is we are back to sunshine for Friday, as clouds decrease through the morning. Temperatures climb into the mid 40’s

It’s a split week with sunshine for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Rain may mix with a bit of sleet and freezing rain over the higher terrain and colder pockets of the Northeast Kingdom, and linger into early Monday.

