Weather Blog: Shower and storm potential remains into Wednesday

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Another day of showers, thunderstorms, and humid conditions as low pressure sits off to our east pivoting moisture and energy into the region. Showers will linger into tonight with cloudy skies. Lows fall into the mid to lower 60s.

Tomorrow marks the first day of July, and the same unsettled weather pattern remains into the first of the month. Some sunshine develops through the afternoon but scattered showers and thunderstorms may interrupt any outdoor plans, so make sure you have the rain gear on standby. Highs on Wednesday a bit warmer, close to 80 degrees. Rainfall accumulation will be around 0.25-0.50″ by Wednesday night, locally higher amounts possible where any downpours or thunderstorms set up.

Luckily we dry out into Thursday but we warm up! Highs on Thursday near 90 degrees with humidity remaining. The holiday weekend is looking mainly dry still, a few showers may be possible late Friday and Saturday, otherwise sunny.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn