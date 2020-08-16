Weather Blog: Shower chances arrive into Monday

Happy Sunday!

We had another sunny and mainly dry day today. Highs peaked in the lower 80s for many. Tonight mostly clear skies remain with overnight lows in the 50s. We are remaining comfortable with dew points in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds begin to increase late tonight and into Monday.

Monday begins with some sunshine but clouds move in with shower and isolated storm chances into the afternoon. This is as a cold front moves through, this will also help temperatures remain seasonable and even a bit cooler into mid this upcoming week. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees. Rainfall lingers into early Tuesday before we dry out. Rainfall totals range between a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Highs through mid to late week remain in the upper 70s close to 80 degrees. Have a great week!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn