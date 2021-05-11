Weather Blog: Shower chances remain into Wednesday, warmer late week

Happy Tuesday!

Another round of scattered showers arriving this afternoon and look to remain isolated in nature into tonight. Temperatures today were a bit cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight we remain mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s, upper 30s in portions of the ADKs and southern Vt.

Wednesday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds again, with showers and even a few popup heavier downpours just afternoon the noon hour. These persist until around dinner time, as we see gradual clearing into Wednesday night. Highs tomorrow will once again be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunshine returns into Thursday with dry conditions along with a warm up. Highs look to peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees through the weekend as a few more shower chances develop by Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Have a great evening! -Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn