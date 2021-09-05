Weather Blog: Shower chances remain to start Labor Day

Happy Sunday!

Showers taper off into the overnight as partly cloudy skies remain. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees with winds breezy from the south 10-15mph. A frontal boundary will bring another round of showers into your Labor Day.

Monday will feature partly sunny skies and highs slightly cooler than average peaking in the mid to lower 70s. As a frontal system moves through, winds will be breezy from the south 10-20mph. Showers and even an isolated thunderstorm is possible through Monday afternoon, most of the action wraps up around dinner time. A sunny forecast returns into Tuesday before more rain chances arrive mid week.

Have a great holiday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn