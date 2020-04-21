Weather Blog: Showers and a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday

Despite a quiet start to the day, messy weather is moving in. Speaking of which… check out this morning’s sunrise!

A cold front is pushing in, channeling in a blustery southerly wind, especially gusty in the Champlain Valley. That front will also kick up showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon.

Here is the timeline:

Saint Lawerence Valley: Now-8:30 AM
Champlain Valley: 10 AM-Noon
Northeast Kingdom: 1 PM-3 PM

A few storms may have gusty winds, and even small hail, especially packing a bit of a punch in Vermont’s Southern Counties.

Behind the front, cold air drains in and even a few snow showers fly overnight and into early Wednesday Morning.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

