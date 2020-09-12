Weather Blog: Showers and breezy conditions arrive Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A mostly sunny day with fall like conditions. High temperatures for many peaked near average in the lower 70s. Tonight partly cloudy skies develop with winds south 5-15 mph. This will keep us a bit warmer compared to last night with lows in the 50s for most. Our next system arrives into Sunday. Clouds increase through Sunday morning with shower chances arriving late morning and lasting into the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Winds do become breezy out of the south 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

By Sunday night a few showers linger but we begin to dry out. High pressure slowly builds in Monday and into Tuesday which means we stay dry with clouds decreasing. More sunshine and dry weather remains both Monday and Tuesday as highs stay in the 60s, which is a bit cooler than average.

Have a great weekend everyone!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn