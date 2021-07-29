Weather Blog: Showers and downpours tonight, cool Friday expected

Happy Thursday!

Showers will be widespread at times and may include embedded downpours and thunderstorms especially in southern zones of Vermont and New Hampshire. Rain chances linger into the early morning Friday with overnight lows near 60 degrees. Rainfall could lead to some localized flash flooding in southern portions of the region, so if you live in a flood prone area be prepared.

Friday showers diminish by the noon hour as cloud cover slowly decreases into late evening. Highs will be well below average however, only peaking in the mid to upper 60s which is close to 10-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. High pressure builds in for a quiet and sunny start to the weekend. Rain chances return again into Sunday.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn