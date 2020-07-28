Weather Blog: Showers and isolated storms arrive into midweek

Happy Tuesday everyone!

After a sunny day today, we still are dealing with very hot temperatures. Luckily dew points have fallen so we are feeling a bit more comfortable, but highs did peak near 90 degrees today. Tonight we see mainly dry conditions and mostly clear skies. Lows fall back into the mid 60s.

Wednesday a few showers are possible in the morning as we wake up to sunshine. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon as a frontal system approaches. Highs tomorrow will peak once again in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storm chances remain into Thursday with more cloud cover, however, temperatures will begin to fall. We fall back closer to average late week with highs in the low 80s.

Sunny skies and quiet conditions look to return as well Friday and into the start of the upcoming weekend. We are still dealing with abnormally dry conditions across the region with many locations seeing drought conditions.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn