Weather Blog: Showers, and seasonable temperatures Friday

Today: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60’s and winds are light out of the south.

Tonight: A few sprinkles after midnight, with scattered showers moving in by sunrise. Temperatures fall to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Friday: We start off with rain showers, thanks to a warm frontal boundary. A break from the rain arrives by late morning before another round of heavy rain pushes through with the cold front. Rainfall totals could near an inch in some locations, and showers and thunderstorms rumble through especially in our southern zone could pack a punch, with gusty winds and even small hail possible. Temperatures climb to the low 60’s north, nearing 70’s south.

Friday Night: Shower and storms move out, and a few areas of drizzle linger. Temperatures stay mild in the low 50’s

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60’s

Happy Friday Junior (Thursday)

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley