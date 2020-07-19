Weather Blog: Showers and storms arrive Sunday evening

Happy Sunday everyone!

It was a HOT day for the entire region. Highs today peaking in the mid to lower 90s, feeling like the upper 90s and lower 100s at times. We now track showers and thunderstorms along a cold front that will begin to move through the region this evening and tonight. Lows overnight fall into the mid to lower 70s, staying mild even into Monday.

Monday, showers linger early but afternoon sunshine develops. The cool down is a slow process, which means we stay hot on Monday with highs in the uppers 80s and lower 90s. Dew points will remain in the 60s, so still feeling a bit sticky. By Tuesday a few more clouds roll in but temperatures are closer to avereage. Topping off in the lower 80s.

Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday. Even with recent rainfall most of the region is still abnormally dry.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn