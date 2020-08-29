Weather Blog: Showers and storms linger, drying trend into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A very rainy and dreary day today. Highs peaked in the mid to lower 70s and upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms linger until around 9pm tonight as a cold front moves through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, producing gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. By tonight clouds decrease as lows fall back near 60 degrees. Winds remain breezy out of the west 10-15 mph.

Sunday clouds continue to decrease through the morning and early afternoon giving way to sunshine. Highs will be cooler than average, remaining in the upper 60s for many. Winds breezy our of the northwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, especially in the morning hours. By Sunday night things calm down and temperatures fall. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will be in the 40s near 50 degrees.

Fall like conditions and sunshine remain into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn