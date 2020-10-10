Weather Blog: Showers and storms linger tonight ahead of cooler weather Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A sunny and dry start today, however showers and storms are pushing through the region this evening as a cold front moves from northwest to southeast. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and hail. Most of the action looks to end by around 8/9pm tonight. We stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows near average in the lower 40s. Winds remain breezy however out of the SW/NW 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday, clouds decrease through the morning giving way to a sunny and dry afternoon. Winds N 5-10 mph. Cooler temperatures arrive as well, high temperatures only peak in the mid to lower 50s tomorrow. Sunday night we stay mostly clear with lows in the 30s, so chilly for most early Monday.

As we move into Monday, clouds look to increase as our next rain chance arrives late Monday and into Tuesday. Exact timeline is still shifting as models have not been in alignment. Things should begin to agree more by Sunday. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn