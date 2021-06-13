Weather Blog: Showers and storms possible through Monday

Happy Sunday!

Clouds are working their back into the region this evening after high temperatures peaked in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers hold off until around the midnight hour and will become widespread and heavy at times into early Monday and Monday afternoon. Lows tonight stay in the 60s for most.

Thunderstorms are also possible, early Monday morning but especially Monday afternoon – none of which look to develop into anything severe but we will monitor closely. Highs on Monday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures peak in the mid to lower 70s. Rainfall totals by Tuesday morning look to range between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch with locally higher amounts possible where any downpours or storms do develop. Showers remain into Tuesday but are less widespread in nature.

Sunny skies and warming temperatures move back into the forecast into mid to late week. Have a great Sunday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn