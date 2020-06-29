Weather Blog: Showers and storms remain as low-pressure remains to the east

Happy Monday everyone!

It was a dreary start to the workweek with many remaining cloudy today with showers and isolated thunderstorms. This potential for rainfall will linger into tonight as temperatures fall back into the lower 60s. Showers and isolated storms that may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds are also possible through Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be a bit warmer, however, near 80 degrees.

Since low pressure is slowly moving off towards our east, the counterclockwise rotation will continue to pivot moisture and energy into the region through Wednesday. Rainfall totals by Tuesday average around a half an inch, with higher amounts where any stronger storms or downpours develop. Some locations may see over an inch of rainfall. Isolated flooding in poor drainage areas may also be a concern. Just make sure you have the rain gear ready when heading out the door!

Luckily by late Wednesday and into Thursday, it looks like we see a pattern change and begin to dry out. All eyes are on this upcoming weekend for the 4th of July. Right now it looks sunny and warm, but things are not set in stone just yet – we will continue to keep a close eye on that holiday weekend forecast!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn