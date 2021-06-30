Weather Blog: Showers and storms taper off, cooler Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

A very active weather day across the region as a cold front moves through. This will keep showers and storms in the forecast mainly until sunset. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for central and southern VT and NH until 7pm. Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lighting. Tonight lows fall back into the 60s as we slowly dry out.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon showers mainly in central and southern VT and NH. Highs peak in the mid to upper 70s for most with northerly winds. Showers return in the forecast for Friday with limited sunshine and highs near 70. We warm up into the holiday weekend with a few shower chances both Saturday and Sunday, but it does not look to be a washout for any 4th of July plans!

Stay safe!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn