Weather Blog: Showers and storms taper tonight, cooler and dry Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

An active weather day across the region with showers and thunderstorms moving through ahead of a cold front. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire until 8pm this evening. Storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and cloud to ground lightning. Winds will remain breezy from the south 10-15 mph before switching out of the northwest late. Overnight lows gradually fall back into the 50s.

Thursday we track a few clouds early otherwise a sunny afternoon with highs much cooler, only peaking in the mid 60s. Dew points fall into the 40s and 30s, so it will be feeling very dry outside. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s Thursday night, with some locations possibly seeing patchy frost. We gradual warm back close to average into the weekend after a weak disturbance passes to our south late Friday and into early Saturday.

Have a great day and stay safe.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn