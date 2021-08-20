Weather Blog: Showers and storms to start the weekend, latest on Henri

Happy Friday!

Sunshine has returned this afternoon but it was a hot and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dewpoints in the upper 60s. Tonight partly cloudy skies remain with patchy dense fog possible. Winds remain light and variable with lows near 70. Into Saturday sunshine starts the weekend with afternoon showers and isolated storms possible, highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. Then all eyes turn to the tropics as Tropical Storm Henri moves towards the northeast.

Currently Henri is forecast to make landfall on the south shore of New England as a category one hurricane. As this move inland it will weaken and slow down. However, the track is still a bit uncertain and is trending more west. For us in Vermont and the north country, the further west this tracks the bigger the impacts will be for central and southern Vermont. A more western track with the center of the system making landfall near NYC would mean heavy rain and flooding along with locally strong winds in central and southern VT/NH. (1-3″ of rainfall possible beginning Sunday night and lasting into Monday). This is something we will continue to track as a lot can change in a day. However, it is never too early to make preparations for this storm.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn