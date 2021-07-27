Weather Blog: Showers and storms wrap up this evening

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Showers and storms are possible this evening, some of which could be on the strong to severe side in southern counties in Vermont and New Hampshire. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main concerns along with frequent lightning and hail. Storms will taper off into tonight as a cold front moves through. This will allow for temperatures to fall back into the 50s overnight as winds turn north 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure takes control of the northeast. With northerly flow highs will be slightly cooler than average, only peaking in the mid 70s. Overnight clouds begin to increase as another cold front approaches. This will bring rain chances Thursday afternoon and into early Friday. High pressure moves back in for the start of the weekend.

Have a wonderful and safe night.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn