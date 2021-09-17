Weather Blog: Showers and sunshine through the weekend

Good evening! Happy Friday!

We’re dodging showers and soaking up sunshine through the weekend. Whether you’re holding a garage sale, hiking or apple picking, check out the forecast below!

Tonight – Clouds decrease initially as Tropical Storm Odette lifts away to the north and east. However, a cold front inches closer from the Great Lakes, bringing clouds back, especially across northern New York and northwestern Vermont where a drizzle or light shower should be expected Saturday morning. Upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday – Partly sunny with a few morning showers as discussed above, then scattered showers with a few downpours or a weak, non-severe afternoon thunderstorm, moving across our region from west to east in a broken line. Mid to upper 70s. South, then northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night – Clearing. 40s to low 50s.

Sunday – Sunny. 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault