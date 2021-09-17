Weather Blog: Showers and sunshine through the weekend

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening! Happy Friday!

We’re dodging showers and soaking up sunshine through the weekend. Whether you’re holding a garage sale, hiking or apple picking, check out the forecast below!

Tonight – Clouds decrease initially as Tropical Storm Odette lifts away to the north and east. However, a cold front inches closer from the Great Lakes, bringing clouds back, especially across northern New York and northwestern Vermont where a drizzle or light shower should be expected Saturday morning. Upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday – Partly sunny with a few morning showers as discussed above, then scattered showers with a few downpours or a weak, non-severe afternoon thunderstorm, moving across our region from west to east in a broken line. Mid to upper 70s. South, then northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night – Clearing. 40s to low 50s.

Sunday – Sunny. 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog