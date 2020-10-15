Weather Blog: Showers arrive tonight along with a cooling trend

Happy Thursday everyone!

A gorgeous day today with highs in the 70s along with mostly sunny skies and very windy conditions. Winds being to die down this evening, turning out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Clouds increase with showers arriving from west to east. Most of the region dealing with light showers by the midnight hour. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and upper 40s.

By Friday, rainfall remains into the afternoon, becoming heavy at times Friday night and lingering into Saturday morning. 1-2+ inches of rainfall is expected by Saturday afternoon. River levels may become high, but no significant flooding is expected. Highs on Friday in the mid 50s. By early Saturday cooler air begins to wrap in behind the system. This will allow for some snowfall to develop in higher terrain in the Adirondacks, Green Mountain and the NEK. Currently it looks like we could see a wintry mix in elevations 1500-2500′ and snowfall of a few inches above 2500′ into Saturday morning. Something to keep a close eye on.

Overall, we dry out into Sunday with some more sunshine, windy conditions and highs remaining in the 50s. Have a great day!