Weather Blog: Showers arrive tonight, flooding potential arrives Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

A sunny day today with record breaking temperatures in many locations as we topped off in the lower 70s. Clouds begin to increase this evening as rain showers arrive past the midnight hour. Overnight lows stay mild in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday we have Flood Watches in place as heavy rainfall is expected by the morning commute. This could lead to ponding on roadways, and river levels rising. The rain gear will be a must when stepping out the door. Some dry time looks likely late morning before a line of heavy showers with possibly a few embedded storms arrives by 1-3pm moving from west to east. Rainfall totals overall look to range from 0.5-1.0″ by Saturday AM.

Cooler weather with highs near 50 return for the weekend with more rainfall, heavy at times Sunday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn