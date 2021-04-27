Weather Blog: Showers arrive tonight, isolated storms Wednesday afternoon

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Sunshine and warmth remain into the evening today, hopefully you get to get outside and enjoy it before a more dreary forecast works in here for mid to late week. Tonight clouds will increase with showers arriving after the midnight hours. Lows fall back into the 40s overnight. Winds remain light and variable. A Red Flag Warning remains in place until 7pm tonight for New Hampshire as the fire danger remains high.

Wednesday morning looks to start with a few showers, the a brief time of dry weather arrives by late morning into early afternoon. By 2pm showers and even a few embedded storms move through which could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. The best chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow evening looks to be very southern Vermont. Highs will stay seasonable peaking near 60 degrees. Winds turn out of the northwest again 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals look to range from 0.25-0.50″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Thursday looks mainly dry to start as well with showers developing into the afternoon and evening and lasting into Friday. We stay near 60 degrees through Friday for highs.

– Skytacker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn