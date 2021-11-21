Weather Blog: Showers arrive tonight, mild and breezy

Happy Sunday!

After some sunshine today, clouds increase as shower chances return tonight and to start next week. Temperatures will stay mild overnight thanks to additional cloud cover and breezy winds from the south 10-20 mph with gusts over 30mph possible. Lows stay in the lower 40s and upper 30s for higher terrain. Rain chances will be light, but widespread tonight.

As this frontal system moves through Monday morning, showers begin to taper off with skies clearing out by the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall through the afternoon though, peaking in the low to mid 40s in the morning, falling into the 30s by dinner time. A very chilly forecast arrives as a cold blast keeps highs in the low to mid 30s on Tuesday with some sunshine.

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn