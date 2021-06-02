Weather Blog: Showers arrive tonight, remain Thursday ahead of major warmup

Happy Wednesday!

It was a sunny and dry start today along with low humidity. Cloud cover slowly works its way back into the region this afternoon and evening as showers arrive tonight. Highs this afternoon peaked near 80 degrees, lows overnight cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds remain south 5-10 mph.

A frontal system moves in early Thursday brining showers that may be heavy at times into the region. These showers will last into the afternoon with even a few isolated thunderstorms around 4/5 pm. The best chance to see these look to be central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Rainfall totals by Friday morning will range from 0.25-0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible where any heavier downpours set up. Highs on Thursday will also be slightly cooler, peaking in the lower 70s.

The warmth returns quickly however. Near 80 on Friday with a few afternoon showers and storms. Then back in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s into the weekend. This will also cause pollen levels to be VERY high. If you have not put in your Air Conditioner yet I would soon!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn