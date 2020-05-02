Weather Blog: Showers arrive tonight with a warm end to the weekend

Happy Saturday everyone!

A wonderful day today as most of us saw sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds will increase tonight as showers develop along a warm front. Lows fall close to 50 degrees. A few of these showers linger into early Sunday but we begin to dry out with some afternoon sunshine to end the weekend. Highs on Sunday will top off in the upper 60s near 70 degrees in a few locations.

Enjoy the warmth because below-average temperatures return for most of next week with shower chances returning into Monday. Highs Monday top off in the mid to lower 50s. The 8-14 day outlook from the climate prediction center also hints at below-average temperatures sticking with us through mid-May. Sunshine with some dry weather does look to return at least Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the warmth tomorrow!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn