Weather Blog: Showers develop Monday, cooler into mid week

Happy Sunday!

A mixture of sunshine and clouds this afternoon with a few isolated showers. Tonight skies remain partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A frontal boundary approaches as we move into Monday, this will increase precipitation changes.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and scattered shower chances starting around 8am and lasting into the evening hours. This is as a cold front moves through, which will eventually bring cooler temperatures into mid week. Highs stay in the mid to upper 60s with winds south 10-15 mph. Showers taper off into Monday night and some sunshine returns by Tuesday. A few showers look possible late Wednesday and into Thursday otherwise dry to end the week with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn