Weather Blog: Showers develop to end the weekend, seasonable

Happy Saturday!

Mostly cloudy skies remain today with the chance for showers this evening into tonight, mainly in northern zones of NY and VT. Overnight lows tonight fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s for the higher terrain. Winds remain south 10-15mph.

Sunday will feature showers and even a few thunderstorms into early afternoon as a front approaches. Highs will be warmer in the upper 70s to near 80. Humidity will also return into Monday. Cold front moves through Monday and could bring more rain chances with a cooler and sunny forecast to follow into Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn