Weather Blog: Showers develop today, unsettled pattern mid week

Happy Tuesday!

Cloud cover increases this morning with scattered showers possible this afternoon. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler, peaking in the mid to upper 70s. Winds stay south 5-10 mph. Humidity will also start to increase with dew point temperatures back in the 60s this evening.

Tonight showers remain with lows warm, in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday we track more of the same with spotty showers through late morning and into the afternoon, with highs near 80 degrees. Unsettled weather remains into Thursday as remnants from Tropical Storm Fred move into the region Thursday, this could bring some heavier rain to the region depending on the exact tracker.

Have a wonderful day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn