Weather Blog: Showers develop tonight, drying out into Wednesday

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Clouds cover continues to increase as we move into tonight with light and variable winds. Showers develop towards the midnight hour and push east into the overnight as a very weak disturbance moves through. Lows tonight will stay mild thanks to the additional cloud cover, in the 40s for most.

Wednesday a few showers may linger early otherwise sunshine develops into the afternoon as temperatures climb once again into the mid to lower 50s. Winds will turn out of the northwest 10-15 mph. Veteran’s Day on Thursday looks to be dry with highs near 50, then heavy rain returns in the forecast for Friday as a frontal system moves west to east. This will bring heavy rain and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn