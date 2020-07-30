Weather Blog: Showers diminish tonight with a mainly dry end to the week

Happy Thursday everyone!

After a seasonable day, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms linger until just after sunset. Mostly to partly cloudy skies remain tonight with lows falling back into the low to mid 60s. By tomorrow sunshine does return with a few spot showers possible, mainly in the mountains. Most look to stay dry. Highs on Friday peak in the low to mid 80s once again.

This weekend’s forecast is looking dry to start. A sunny Saturday is in store with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Shower chances return on Sunday. Overall a seasonable start to August. However, July looks like it will go down as the hottest month on record for Burlington, VT with the overall average temperatures for the month at 77 degrees. So far this season, Burlington has seen eighteen 90+ degree days.

Have a safe and happy end to the week!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn