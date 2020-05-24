Weather Blog: Showers early Monday but major warmth enters Tuesday

Happy Sunday everyone!

We had another day with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Winds remain breezy into this evening and tonight as clouds filter in. Partly cloudy skies remain tonight with lows falling into the 50s. Showers arrive late and linger into early Monday morning. A mixture of sunshine and clouds into Monday afternoon. The best chance for showers will be the north country of New York.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy the “cooler” weather because major warmth enters into Tuesday. We are watching the potential for our first heatwave of the season. Highs on Tuesday peak near 90. Lower 90s are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. With the warmth Thursday and Friday we could watch a few afternoon showers and even thunderstorms.

While summer-like conditions look to remain for the next few days, cooler and dry weather looks likely into next weekend. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend and stay cool!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn